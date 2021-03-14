VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIA optronics in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VIA optronics in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

NYSE VIAO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.80. 8,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47).

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.