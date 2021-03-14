ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $61.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

