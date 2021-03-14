Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $739.70

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 739.70 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.58). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 796 ($10.40), with a volume of 86,442 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 739.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 549.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.14 million and a PE ratio of -13.09.

About Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

