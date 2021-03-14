VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 11th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,806. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,387,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,584,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

