VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $61.51 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.