VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $49.11 million and $8.43 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00643298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035922 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

