VIG (VIG) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One VIG token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $3,323.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.70 or 0.05825981 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003478 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,110,291 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

VIG Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

