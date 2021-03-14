Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

