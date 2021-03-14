Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 7,657 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.81. 1,365,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

