Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.96. 1,593,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,447. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

