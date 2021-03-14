Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $58,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $49.19. 2,258,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

