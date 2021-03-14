Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Weingarten Realty Investors makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,084. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

