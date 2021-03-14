Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 325,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.