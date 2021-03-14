Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $438.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

