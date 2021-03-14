Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $24.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.