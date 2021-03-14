Vista Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Vista Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $178.88. 163,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,779. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average is $166.46.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.