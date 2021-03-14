Vista Investment Management Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vista Investment Management decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $17.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,264,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,349,851. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $269.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average is $194.18.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

