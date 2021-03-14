Vista Investment Management Sells 3,215 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vista Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. 3,280,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,053. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

