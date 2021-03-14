Vista Investment Management Sells 532 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vista Investment Management cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.6% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $229.39. 698,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

