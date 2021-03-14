Vista Investment Management Sells 9,395 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vista Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 during trading hours on Friday. 911,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,454. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

