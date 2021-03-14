Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the February 11th total of 4,814,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 850.5 days.

OTCMKTS:VBIZF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Viva Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

