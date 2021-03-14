Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLPNY shares. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

