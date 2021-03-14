Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.36

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 2392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 169.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after buying an additional 472,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after buying an additional 436,217 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.