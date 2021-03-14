Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $64.03. 1,574,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

