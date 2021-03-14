W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $395.01 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

