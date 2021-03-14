W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.32 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

NYSE GWW opened at $395.01 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

