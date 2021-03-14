Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Walker & Dunlop worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.