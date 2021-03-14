Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $187.48 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $187.48 million and $14.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00222998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.80 or 0.02233792 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

