Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

