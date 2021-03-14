Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report $58.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $52.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of WASH opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

