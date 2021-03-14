Wealthquest Corp Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Apple by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 201,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 147,925 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 861,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,813,000 after purchasing an additional 614,001 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Apple by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 555,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 412,531 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 198.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,640,000 after buying an additional 486,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 172.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

