WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.