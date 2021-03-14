Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

WRI stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $35,259,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

