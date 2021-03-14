Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Holdings Lifted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weis Markets by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Weis Markets by 141.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

