Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.43

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 1313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Weis Markets by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

