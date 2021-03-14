Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.63 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Assurant worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.02. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

