Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $105.46 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55.

