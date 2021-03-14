Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,417 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,506,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after acquiring an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nielsen by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 757,747 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.