Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WES. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after buying an additional 891,972 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

