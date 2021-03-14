Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 101.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $5,885,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Shares of TS opened at $23.48 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

