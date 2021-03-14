Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

