Westpac Banking Corp Buys 19,106 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PPL by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PPL by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,775,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PPL by 28.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 45,620 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.71 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

