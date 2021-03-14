Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,674 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 3,508.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Enerplus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

