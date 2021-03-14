Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.90 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

