Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,964 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

