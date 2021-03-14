Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $118.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

