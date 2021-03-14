Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,385 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.48 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.