Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Total by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Total by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

