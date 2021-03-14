Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,796 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

