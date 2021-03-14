Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $472.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.